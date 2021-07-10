ajc logo
X

WATCH LIVE: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter celebrate 75th anniversary

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2009, file photo former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn look at a new interactive exhibit at the Jimmy Carter Library and Museum in Atlanta. Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn celebrate their 75th anniversary this week on Thursday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
Caption
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2009, file photo former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn look at a new interactive exhibit at the Jimmy Carter Library and Museum in Atlanta. Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn celebrate their 75th anniversary this week on Thursday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

News
1 hour ago

In Plains, Georgia, a celebration is underway honoring the longest-married presidential couple in U.S. history.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter marked their 75th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, and Saturday is a more public time making note of that achievement.

Here’s the livestream from the pool media for the event:

Check out our earlier coverage on the landmark anniversary:

» Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter talk about what 75 years of love accomplishes

» Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s long and (mostly) happy marriage

In Other News
1
Woman accused of stealing $1 million worth of jewelry from Buckhead...
2
Shootings on metro Atlanta roadways this year have killed 13, injured...
3
Lyft passenger shot in Little Five Points, cops say
4
‘A friend to all’: Funeral set for golf pro gunned down at Cobb country
5
SATURDAY’S WEATHER-TRAFFIC: Spotty rain could dampen weekend plans
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top