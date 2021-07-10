WATCH LIVE: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter celebrate 75th anniversary

In Plains, Georgia, a celebration is underway honoring the longest-married presidential couple in U.S. history.
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter marked their 75th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, and Saturday is a more public time making note of that achievement.
Here’s the livestream from the pool media for the event:
Check out our earlier coverage on the landmark anniversary:
In Other News
1
Woman accused of stealing $1 million worth of jewelry from Buckhead...
2
Shootings on metro Atlanta roadways this year have killed 13, injured...
3
Lyft passenger shot in Little Five Points, cops say
4
‘A friend to all’: Funeral set for golf pro gunned down at Cobb country
5
SATURDAY’S WEATHER-TRAFFIC: Spotty rain could dampen weekend plans