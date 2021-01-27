WATCH LIVE: Family, friends gather for Hank Aaron’s funeral

Then-president Bill Clinton was among the guests at Aaron's 65th birthday gala at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta in 1999. Credit: DAVID TULIS / AJC Credit: DAVID TULIS / AJC

Entombment will follow at South-View Cemetery in southeast Atlanta.

On Tuesday, a memorial service was held at Truist Park. Former Braves players, friends and current manager Brian Snitker shared their memories of Aaron. Several video tributes were also broadcast.

At the end of Tuesday’s service, team chairman Terry McGuirk announced the Braves will donate $1 million to launch the “Henry Louis Aaron Fund” aimed at increasing minority participation in baseball on and off the field. In addition, MLB and the Players Association will donate $500,000 apiece to the fund, raising its total to $2 million.

1:55 p.m.: Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice, president and dean of the Morehouse School of Medicine, called Aaron a stellar citizen who was generous with his “time, talent and treasure.”

“He used his gift to make a living,” Rice said. “And he used the proceeds of that gift to make a life.”

1:45 p.m.: Bud Selig, former major league baseball commissioner, said one of his fondest memories was watching Aaron hit a home run on Sept. 23, 1957, to send the Braves to the World Series. Selig remembered watching as Aaron’s teammates carry him off the field during the celebration.

Selig said Aaron was a man of grace and tolerance.

“We’ll always be grateful to you for showing all of us how to chase our dreams.”

1:37 p.m.: Tom Morehead, former president and CEO of Sterling Motorcars, said Aaron was the first person of color to own a luxury car dealership.

1:33 p.m.: Soloist Jeanné Brown performed “Give Me Jesus.”

1:31 p.m.: “I am hoping some day that some kid, black or white, hits more home runs than myself. Whoever it shall be, I will be pulling for them.” Aaron’s grandson Raynal Aaron shared four quotes from his grandfather.

1:27 p.m.: Aaron’s grandson, Victor Aaron Haydel read a passage from the Bible. His granddaughter, Emily Haydel, also read scripture.

1:16 p.m.: The Virtual Black Operatic Chorus performed the opening hymn, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” under the direction of Damien Sneed.

1:15 p.m.: Dr. Richard Wills, the pastor of Friendship Baptist Church, welcomed those attending the funeral.

1 p.m.: Those attending Aaron’s funeral filed into the sanctuary. Aaron’s closed casket was adorned with beautiful white flowers as the service began.

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.