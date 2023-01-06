WATCH LIVE: Biden makes a historic trip to Michigan to join the UAW picket line

President Joe Biden’s decision to stand alongside United Auto Workers pickets in Michigan during their strike against major carmakers underscores an allegiance to labor unions that appears to be unparalleled in presidential history

Watch the live video below:

MORE COVERAGE:

» Biden will join the UAW strike picket line. Experts can’t recall the last time a president did that

» Trump says he always had autoworkers’ backs. Union leaders say his first-term record shows otherwise

» UAW strike impact minimal at first but watch out for a prolonged walkout