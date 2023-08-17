Watch: Fulton judge assigned to Trump’s case rocks out

See Scott McAfee performing “The Star-Spangled Banner” Jimi Hendrix-style in high school

Credit: YouTube

Credit: YouTube

News
By and
1 hour ago
X

Fulton County Superior Court judge. Former prosecutor. Award-winning trial court lawyer. Former state inspector general. Scuba diver. Gifted tennis athlete. And Eagle Scout.

Scott McAfee, 34, the judge assigned to the huge racketeering case against former President Donald Trump and 18 others, has done a lot of impressive things. Among them: Performing as a cellist with Emory University’s symphony orchestra.

Watch him here as a senior in North Cobb High School’s talent show, performing “The Star-Spangled Banner” Jimi Hendrix-style while wearing a patriotic headband. Yes, that is him playfully showboating by using his teeth on his instrument. And, yes, that is someone in the audience yelling for him to throw off his shirt.

ExploreRead The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s profile of Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee here

About the Authors

Follow Jeremy Redmon on facebookFollow Jeremy Redmon on twitter
Follow Bill Rankin on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Jones ready to ‘tell the truth’ about his role in moves to overturn 2020 election2h ago

Credit: AJC File

Meet the 34-year-old judge who will oversee Trump prosecution in Georgia
7h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Fulton sheriff investigating online threats to grand jurors after Trump indictment
2h ago

Credit: AP

Top Georgia Republicans dismiss pro-Trump calls to change pardon rules
12h ago

Credit: AP

Top Georgia Republicans dismiss pro-Trump calls to change pardon rules
12h ago

Credit: AJC

HAPPENING TOMORROW
Trump’s GOP rivals to make their cases in Atlanta at post-indictment event
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Fulton sheriff investigating online threats to grand jurors after Trump indictment
2h ago
Beltline picks developers to build mixed-income housing in Buckhead
9h ago
Synagogues in 12 states targeted in hoax calls to police
19h ago
Featured

Credit: BEN GRAY / AJC

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter will celebrate 96th birthday with butterflies
11h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Coaster Fest, Piedmont Park Arts Festival...
5h ago
RECIPES: Tasty ideas for using those fresh Southern summer tomatoes
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top