Watch: Fulton judge assigned to Trump’s case rocks out

Fulton County Superior Court judge. Former prosecutor. Award-winning trial court lawyer. Former state inspector general. Scuba diver. Gifted tennis athlete. And Eagle Scout.

Scott McAfee, 34, the judge assigned to the huge racketeering case against former President Donald Trump and 18 others, has done a lot of impressive things. Among them: Performing as a cellist with Emory University’s symphony orchestra.

Watch him here as a senior in North Cobb High School’s talent show, performing “The Star-Spangled Banner” Jimi Hendrix-style while wearing a patriotic headband. Yes, that is him playfully showboating by using his teeth on his instrument. And, yes, that is someone in the audience yelling for him to throw off his shirt.