Warrant issued for Texas man after DeKalb teen found safe

On June 17, investigators determined that the young Jane Doe’s phone had been used at the home where Fyke lived, according to the complaint. Fyke and the teen were not there when officers went to locate them, but investigators tracked down the man at his job and interviewed him, the document said.

During the interview, Fyke admitted that he and the young girl had exchanged sexually explicit photos and that he had personally taken pictures of her with his cellphone, according to the complaint.

“While interviewing Fyke, a (Lubbock Police Department) officer began a forensic examination of Fyke’s cellphone,” the complaint said. “The forensic officer found numerous sexually explicit images of Doe on Fyke’s cellphone.”

One of the photos, investigators determined, constituted child pornography. Fyke was arrested on the federal charges June 18 and remains in custody in Texas.