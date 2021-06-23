Warrant issued for Texas man after DeKalb teen found safe

A man who federal prosecutors say picked up a 14-year-old girl from Snellville and drove her to his home in Texas is now facing charges in DeKalb County.
DeKalb police on Wednesday obtained a warrant accusing Robert David Fyke, 33, of one count of interference with custody, which alleges that he “knowingly or recklessly” took a child away from the person who “has lawful custody of such child,” according to Georgia code. Police did not state if other charges are expected.
Fyke is also facing a federal child pornography charge after the FBI accused him of taking sexually explicit photos of the girl, identified only as “Jane Doe” in a criminal complaint.
In the complaint, an FBI special agent said Fyke picked up the teen “without her parent’s consent” on May 15 and took her to his home in Lubbock, Texas. Investigators said Fyke had communicated with the girl through the social media app Kik and might have connected with her in a group call “Age gap + 17.”
Law enforcement worked to find the girl, who was reported missing, but were not immediately able to locate her. DeKalb police on Wednesday said the girl had been found “safe” in a different state. It is not clear where or how the teen was located, and no details were available from the DeKalb arrest warrant.
On June 17, investigators determined that the young Jane Doe’s phone had been used at the home where Fyke lived, according to the complaint. Fyke and the teen were not there when officers went to locate them, but investigators tracked down the man at his job and interviewed him, the document said.
During the interview, Fyke admitted that he and the young girl had exchanged sexually explicit photos and that he had personally taken pictures of her with his cellphone, according to the complaint.
“While interviewing Fyke, a (Lubbock Police Department) officer began a forensic examination of Fyke’s cellphone,” the complaint said. “The forensic officer found numerous sexually explicit images of Doe on Fyke’s cellphone.”
One of the photos, investigators determined, constituted child pornography. Fyke was arrested on the federal charges June 18 and remains in custody in Texas.