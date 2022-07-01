Warnock focuses Senate hearing on curbing drug prices

“I’m focused on pushing legislation to lower costs on everything, from prescription drugs to gas to groceries,” said Warnock, who faces Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker in November.

The Democrat said the issue is personal to him. His 84-year-old mother and older parishioners in his church, Ebenezer Baptist Church, have struggled with rising pharmaceutical costs. Some of his congregants, he said, have been forced to ration insulin.

“If you can’t afford it, you can’t access it,” said Warnock, who noted that some cancer-fighting drugs cost more than $1,000 a day.

Elizabeth Ernst, the director of the Protect Our Care Georgia advocacy group, spoke of a woman who rationed drug medication who developed depression and anxiety.

“To get the mental health treatment she needs costs even more money. The cycle of violence continues all because she couldn’t get her insulin medication. It’s a domino effect.”

Lee Baker, the former president of the AARP’s Georgia chapter, urged Congress to act quickly.

“We can’t wait because we’re in the midst of a longevity revolution,” he said. “People are going to live longer and longer – and in most instances, they’ll be taking medication for a longer period of time.”

Warnock said the findings at the hearing will boost his case in Washington for new limits on drug prices.

“No one should be forced between affording their medication and putting food on their table. But these decisions are all too real for Georgia’s senior,” he said. “And the testimony shows how important it is for Congress to act on this issue – and act now.”