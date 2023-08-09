Want to learn more about your family history?

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to offer free seminar

Georgians interested in learning more about their family tree can attend “Discover Your Roots,” a free genealogy seminar that will be held in Atlanta in September

The seminar is sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 100 Black Men of DeKalb and the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society, metro Atlanta Chapter.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at 1450 Ponce de Leon Ave. N.E. in Atlanta..

Experts will help Georgians find their ancestors, interpret DNA tests and use online tools through group workshops and personal guidance.

Registration is not required, although it is strongly encouraged. For more information and to register go to DiscoverYourRootsGA.org.

