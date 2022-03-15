Walmart, Capital One bringing hundreds of tech jobs to Atlanta

Atlanta will be Walmart’s eighth U.S. tech hub. Its jobs are posted on the Walmart website. The company says the workers will begin working virtually and transition to a hybrid work model as it looks for a space. It did not give a time frame.

Capital One said it will be hiring hundreds for engineer positions focused on cloud, data, machine learning and cybersecurity, as well as product managers. The financing company, which specializes in credit cards and car loans, said its office will be located in Ponce City Market in the Old Fourth Ward.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is seeking more information from Capital One about its plans.

Atlanta has cemented its place as an emerging second-tier tech hub behind the giants such as Silicon Valley, Boston and New York City. It is home to some of the nation’s fastest-growing startups such as OneTrust, Greenlight, Banyan Software and LeaseQuery, according to Deloitte’s 2021 North American Technology Fast 500.

The city has also attracted or opened a number of investment firms, such as Panoramic Ventures, in recent years, a key for growing startups. Some founders of homegrown tech companies have cashed out recently, such as the $12 billion sale of mail services and marketing firm Mailchimp and the $2.2 billion sale of financial services company GreenSky in 2021.