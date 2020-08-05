Walmart announces some of its free drive-in movies, including ‘Black Panther’ and ‘E.T.’

Tribeca Film Festival and Walmart are partnering to host the Walmart Drive-in, a series of free drive-in movie screenings across the country. The offerings, curated by Tribeca, will also include “The LEGO Batman Movie,” “E.T.” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” according to a news release. Moviegoers will also get some virtual or real-life visits from celebrities including Drew Barrymore, LeBron James and Jennifer Garner at select showings.

We recognize the challenges our customers and their families have faced over the last few months, and we wanted to create an experience where they could come together safely to create new memories. The Walmart Drive-in is one small way we’re supporting the communities we serve. - Janey Whiteside, Walmart’s chief customer officer

Tribeca recently had its own successful drive-in series, and the new campaign will be available at 160 Walmart stores nationwide. The Walmart Drive-in experience will offer free outdoor cinema experiences from Aug. 14 to Oct. 21, with 320 showings of hit movies.