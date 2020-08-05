Walmart announces some of its free drive-in movies, including ‘Black Panther’ and ‘E.T.’

A number of blockbuster films, including “Black Panther” and “The Wizard of Oz,” will soon show in Walmart parking lots across the country.
Tribeca Film Festival and Walmart are partnering to host the Walmart Drive-in, a series of free drive-in movie screenings across the country. The offerings, curated by Tribeca, will also include “The LEGO Batman Movie,” “E.T.” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” according to a news release. Moviegoers will also get some virtual or real-life visits from celebrities including Drew Barrymore, LeBron James and Jennifer Garner at select showings.
We recognize the challenges our customers and their families have faced over the last few months, and we wanted to create an experience where they could come together safely to create new memories. The Walmart Drive-in is one small way we’re supporting the communities we serve.
Tribeca recently had its own successful drive-in series, and the new campaign will be available at 160 Walmart stores nationwide. The Walmart Drive-in experience will offer free outdoor cinema experiences from Aug. 14 to Oct. 21, with 320 showings of hit movies.
Selections include:
- Sports movies including “Friday Night Lights,” “The Karate Kid” and “Space Jam”
- Blockbuster franchises such as “Black Panther,” “Pokémon Detective Pikachu,” “The LEGO Batman Movie,” “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse,” “Spy Kids,” “Teen Titans GO! To the Movies” and “Wonder Woman”
- Alien flicks such as “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “Ghostbusters” and “Men in Black: International”
- Classic tales including “Back to the Future,” “Beetlejuice,” “The Goonies” and “The Wizard of Oz”
- Inspiring true stories including “Dolphin Tale” and “Selena”
- Family-friendly picks such as “Cars,” “The Iron Giant,” “The LEGO Movie” and “Madagascar”
Barrymore will serve as virtual host for all events, welcoming guests into each showing. She will also make a surprise in-person appearance at one location. Peter Berg, Garner, James and Chrissy Metz will also swing by select showings for viewers.
To reserve a space for the Walmart Drive-in, customers can visit thewalmartdriveIn.com starting at 5 p.m. ET Wednesday to pick their desired date and location. Once confirmed, customers will receive an email with a QR code, which will grant their vehicle entry on the day of the event.