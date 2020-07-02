Some Walmart parking lots turning into drive-in theaters for the summer

Walmart is partnering with a media company backed by Robert De Niro to turn 160 of its parking lots into drive-in movie theaters this summer.
Deadline reported Tribeca Enterprises is joining with the retailer in the venture. Tribeca will program the movies being shown in August through October for 320 family-friendly showings.
“This family-friendly night will include hit movies, special appearances from filmmakers and celebrities and concessions delivered right to customer vehicles,” the retailer said in a news release.
CNN reported movies, locations and times have not been announced yet. That information will come through the Walmart Drive-in website.
Before the movies start, customers can get picnic items through Walmart’s curbside pickup service.
Walmart is also a presenting partner with Tribeca's Drive-In movie series, which has been part of the film festival since it started in 2002. That series will be in Arlington, Texas; Pasadena, California; Nassau County, New York; and Orchard Beach in the Bronx, where families will see movies including "Wonder Woman" and "Space Jam," according to the news release. There will be ticketed and free events for people working on the frontlines amid the coronavirus.
More information on the Tribeca Drive-In is at tribecafilm.com.