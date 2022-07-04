Waldo sighting

Credit: Mary Hall
Credit: Mary Hall
Where’s Waldo? At the AJC Peachtree Road Race - again!
Juan Archila, 42, has run the race for 12 years and dressed up as Waldo for 11.
”So year one, I dressed as myself,” he said. “My wife was in the audience looking for me, and she never found me. So I said, ‘Alright, next year, you’re gonna find me, and we’re gonna play a game. I’m gonna wear the Waldo costume so you definitely can find me.’”
After the first year, though, he loved the attention he got, so the costume has stuck.
”I’ve tweaked it over the years,” he said. “I first just wore shorts, but then I started wearing the jeans and the long sleeves. I used to have the short sleeve shirt. So it just got more and more authentic. I still haven’t gone with the backpack and the cane.”