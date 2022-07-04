ajc logo
X

Waldo sighting

News
By Mary Helene Hall, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Combined ShapeCaption
Juan Archila, seen here at Atlanta's Piedmont Park on Monday, July 4, 2022, has run the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race for 12 years and dressed up as Waldo for 11.

Credit: Mary Hall

Juan Archila, seen here at Atlanta's Piedmont Park on Monday, July 4, 2022, has run the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race for 12 years and dressed up as Waldo for 11.

Credit: Mary Hall

Combined ShapeCaption
Juan Archila, seen here at Atlanta's Piedmont Park on Monday, July 4, 2022, has run the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race for 12 years and dressed up as Waldo for 11.

Credit: Mary Hall

Credit: Mary Hall

Where’s Waldo? At the AJC Peachtree Road Race - again!

Juan Archila, 42, has run the race for 12 years and dressed up as Waldo for 11.

”So year one, I dressed as myself,” he said. “My wife was in the audience looking for me, and she never found me. So I said, ‘Alright, next year, you’re gonna find me, and we’re gonna play a game. I’m gonna wear the Waldo costume so you definitely can find me.’”

After the first year, though, he loved the attention he got, so the costume has stuck.

”I’ve tweaked it over the years,” he said. “I first just wore shorts, but then I started wearing the jeans and the long sleeves. I used to have the short sleeve shirt. So it just got more and more authentic. I still haven’t gone with the backpack and the cane.”

Editors' Picks
2022 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt revealed3h ago
48-year-old man at Lanier first drowning victim of Fourth of July weekend
18h ago
Rhonex Kipruto wins men’s elite division at AJC Peachtree Road Race
2h ago
Dutch farmers block entrances to supermarket warehouses
6m ago
Dutch farmers block entrances to supermarket warehouses
6m ago
Senbere Teferi wins women’s elite division at AJC Peachtree Road Race
15m ago
The Latest
Update on medical emergency near start line
18m ago
GirlTrek wants more Black women to walk 5 days a week
27m ago
Abortion rights activists gather outside Atlanta Fed
39m ago
Featured
An aerial photograph shows a piece of Beltline-adjacent building (lower right), where 8ARM and former Paris on Ponce are located, on Ponce de Leon in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta developer eyes beloved gritty stretch of Ponce
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top