Vote passing US House antisemitism bill shows bipartisan split in Ga. delegation

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House has approved legislation that would create a federal definition of antisemitism, an effort to respond to the outbreak of pro-Palestinian protests at college campuses across the nation.

The bill passed overwhelmingly and with bipartisan support, but there were 71 Democrats and 21 Republicans who opposed the measure.

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter was among the lawmakers who lined up to debate in favor of the bill prior to Wednesday’s vote.