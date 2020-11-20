Viral image of Kamala Harris created by recent Emory University grad

Bridges thanked Goeller and Good Trubble “for the inspirational and beautiful artwork.” Tagging Harris and Biden in her post, she wrote, “I am honored to be a part of this path and grateful to stand alongside you, together with our fellow Americans, as we step into this next chapter of American history!”

Goeller said she has been humbled by the positive response to her work. She is now based out of San Francisco.

“It’s an artist’s goal to create something for people who don’t feel heard, and I’m honored to have a platform to do that,” Goeller said in an interview with Emory University. “But the best part, I think, is the mothers and young women reaching out and saying that the image moved them to tears. To know that our work is having that kind of effect is beautiful.”

“I’m grateful that Emory gave me the freedom, the space and the support to carve my own path and become who I wanted, even if it didn’t fit the mold,” she added.