Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Security footage of Milton teen during Jan. 6 Capitol riot

caption arrowCaption
In this security camera footage from Jan. 6, 2021, then-18-year-old Milton resident Bruno Cua can be seen carrying a metal baton in his right hand.

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top