Video: Woman detained on Myrtle Beach for wearing revealing bikini

The other ordinance, 5-30, states it’s against the law to be nude “on any public beach, beach access, in the public waters, any other public property, or in view of the public.” It further says “a state of dress or undress so as to expose to the view of others specified anatomical areas” is unlawful.

Panda and the other woman were willing to leave the beach and were released without charges, Myrtle Beach Police Department Cpl. Tom Vest told The News & Observer. Panda was in handcuffs for about 10 minutes.

In a Facebook post reprimanding the woman who complained about her appearance, Panda said she was “rushed, aggressively grabbed, manhandled and cuffed.”

Regional coverage At The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we focus primarily on Georgia news, but we also like to provide readers with regional coverage of the Southeast. We cover stories that impact our region, especially in Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina and Mississippi.

“You allowed two women to be slut shamed publicly on a beach for their bathing suits,” she wrote. “And worst of all, you showed your daughter that her body is something she should be ashamed of and could be detained for. You showed her that a man can harm a woman over the way her body is viewed by other people. You have objectified a female body that does not belong to you and have showed your daughter that those actions are acceptable. You should be absolutely ashamed of yourself.”

Some folks agreed with Panda online. One Facebook user, Christopher McKinney, wrote: “American obsession with nudity is so prudish and anachronistic. We need to grow up. Far more offensive is the corruption from our leaders and big money.I’m not offended by nudity and I don’t know why anyone would be.”

Others, including Debra Connelly, thought Panda should’ve been willing to comply with the officers’ request.

“When an authority figure ie cop asks you to do something as simple as leave the beach you leave. Because you didn’t respect his authority now you get to pay $ for not complying. Lesson learned yet?”