VIDEO: This brave dog survived a day in rubble after deadly Alabama tornado

The Williams family lost their home in Fultondale, Alabama, one of the areas most ravaged by the EF-3 tornado that spun through the state Monday. One person died and dozens were injured as a result of the twister, according to several reports.

Jason Williams told the Associated Press that he and his family were able to retreat to a tornado shelter Monday as the chaotic storm came down, but they were not able to get their hefty, furry friend Smokey out as they sought shelter.