Victoria’s Secret robbery suspects arrested after police chase

A short time later, Coweta County deputies spotted the vehicle near Newnan and attempted to stop it, prompting a brief chase. The four suspects inside the car abandoned the vehicle near White Oak Golf Club and ran, authorities said.

Three of them were caught by deputies and turned over to Peachtree City police, but the man driving the car managed to escape.

The man accused of pepper-spraying the Victoria’s Secret employee was identified as 32-year-old Eugene Martin. He is charged with armed robbery and aggravated battery, police said. The other two people arrested were 23-year-old Timmy Chambers and 32-year-old Ashley Anderson. Both are charged with being party to a crime of armed robbery, records show. All of the suspects are from Albany.

“They took a basic shoplifting charge and turned it into an armed robbery just by pepper-spraying an employee for no reason,” Hyatt said, adding that the store’s corporate policy prevents employees from physically confronting shoplifting suspects.

“She was like 20 feet from them,” he said. “He sprays her right in the face and then they both bolt out the door. She wasn’t even blocking their way.”

Police are still looking to identify the getaway driver. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call investigators at 770-487-8866.

