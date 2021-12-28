Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Victims recall deadly Christmas Eve shooting at Alpharetta apartments

Lashanda Allison was shot dead Friday after her partner, Stephanie Agee, opened fire, according to police.
caption arrowCaption
Lashanda Allison was shot dead Friday after her partner, Stephanie Agee, opened fire, according to police.

Credit: GoFundMe

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Lashanda Lafaye Allison was cooking Christmas Eve dinner when she was fatally shot by her partner, Allison’s daughter-in-law Makayla Ridley told Channel 2 Action News in an exclusive interview.

Looking on in horror, Ridley and Allison’s two daughters also became victims of the shooting at the Mansell Apartment Homes in Alpharetta.

At least four people called 911 to report the shooting, which happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to police. Gunfire filled the home after Allison, 41, got into an argument with her partner, 51-year-old Stephanie Francesca Agee, while she and Ridley were cooking, Channel 2 reported. It escalated and Ridley told the news station that Agee just snapped.

“I seen her cop the gun, and she went over there and just start shooting with a straight face,” Ridley told Channel 2.

caption arrowCaption
Stephanie Agee was charged with aggravated assault and murder in a shooting in Alpharetta on Friday.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

Stephanie Agee was charged with aggravated assault and murder in a shooting in Alpharetta on Friday.
caption arrowCaption
Stephanie Agee was charged with aggravated assault and murder in a shooting in Alpharetta on Friday.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

The 21-year-old told the news station that Agee turned toward her and Allison’s two daughters after shooting Allison. Ridley is now recovering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

“I was hiding behind the couch. She came back and she shot me again,” Ridley said.

Allison’s 19-year-old daughter, Ryan Lafaye Pickett, told Channel 2 that she saw her door open, Agee walk into her room and shoot her. Allison’s other daughter, 20-year-old Erin Pickett, was shot in the back and ran outside to yell for help, according to the news station.

ExploreWoman charged after 1 killed, 3 injured in Alpharetta apartment shooting

Allison’s brother, Tyrone Allison, created a GoFundMe campaign to help the girls with medical expenses as they continue grieving and recovering from their injuries.

“This was so unexpected and a tragic situation, when we should have been enjoying Christmas we are now grieving,” he wrote.

Agee was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Christmas and is charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of murder.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
GBI investigates 100th officer-involved shooting of year
6m ago
UPS driver kidnapped at gunpoint, packages stolen
1h ago
Judicial ethics panel refuses to dismiss charges against Coomer
1h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top