Victims recall deadly Christmas Eve shooting at Alpharetta apartments

The 21-year-old told the news station that Agee turned toward her and Allison’s two daughters after shooting Allison. Ridley is now recovering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

“I was hiding behind the couch. She came back and she shot me again,” Ridley said.

Allison’s 19-year-old daughter, Ryan Lafaye Pickett, told Channel 2 that she saw her door open, Agee walk into her room and shoot her. Allison’s other daughter, 20-year-old Erin Pickett, was shot in the back and ran outside to yell for help, according to the news station.

Allison’s brother, Tyrone Allison, created a GoFundMe campaign to help the girls with medical expenses as they continue grieving and recovering from their injuries.

“This was so unexpected and a tragic situation, when we should have been enjoying Christmas we are now grieving,” he wrote.

Agee was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Christmas and is charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of murder.