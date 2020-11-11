Veterans Day 2020: 11 food freebies, deals for vets, active soldiers

There will be dozens of deals doled out today, and below is a curated list of 11 of the most enticing food and other deals that show reverence to the millions of men and women who have served in the military.

Outback

Outback Steakhouse is saluting America’s heroes with a free Bloomin' Onion and Coke product to all active and retired military on Veterans Day.

Cicis Pizza

Cicis Pizza is offering a free adult buffet with a valid military ID in honor of Veterans Day. Here’s a link to the coupon for the deal.

Starbucks

If a hot cup of joe will do the trick, Starbucks has veterans and active military personnel covered. Each of those folks will have their choice of a tall (12 ounce) cup of coffee Wednesday.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Veterans can stop in at their local participating Dickey’s in Georgia, Florida, California, Colorado and Texas for a free Pulled Pork Classic Sandwich. To redeem, guests must present a military ID or valid proof of service.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill is offering all service members, veterans and first responders 10% off any visit to their local restaurant on Veterans Day and year-round with a valid ID.

Golden Corral

This Veterans Day, Golden Corral is celebrating active duty and veterans by handing out a free meal and beverage card between now and Nov. 30, while supplies last. Military personnel can then redeem their card once for lunch or dinner Monday through Friday from now until May 31.

Red Robin

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews will give Veterans Day deals the day after the holiday. The fast-casual food spot will thank the brave men and women of the military with a free Tavern burger served with Bottomless Steak Fries at participating restaurants nationwide beginning Thursday (Nov. 12) through Nov. 30. The later celebration is to make way for social distancing and other protocols in place for COVID-19.

Zaxby’s

Zaxby’s is offering a free Boneless Wings Meal to anyone with proof of military service all day for the holiday.

Ray’s Restaurants

With three locations in metro Atlanta, Ray’s Restaurants have become known as a go-to spot for fine dining and seafood. For those veterans and active-duty service people looking for a fresh catch, the franchise is offering 20% off all meals.

Sonny’s BBQ

Sonny’s BBQ locations will provide a free pork sandwich to all veterans and active military to honor and recognize those whose served in the past and are serving currently. The barbecue franchise has several locations in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi, Louisiana and Kentucky.

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill is offering a Heroes Discount of 10% off everything on its menu to service members, veterans and first responders on Veterans Day.