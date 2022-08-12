Verifying family stories handed down for generations can prove challenging

My Columbus family said my great-grandparents met on Valentine’s Day. I could verify that because my great-grandfather came up the Chattahoochee River on a riverboat from Eufaula, Alabama, and newspapers showed the ship arrived close to February 14. My North Carolina family had a story that George W. Hoyle had lost his arm in a threshing accident. I never thought that that would be documentable until I found a newspaper article indicating it happened in 1889.

Other stories are harder to confirm. In my current research project, various sources say that Leonidas A. Jordan (1828-1899) of Macon was the wealthiest man in Georgia in 1868 when he married Julia Hurt Colquitt of Columbus. But how is that provable unless one analyzed the wealth of many others? And how do you do that? Do you still pass on the story, citing the source?