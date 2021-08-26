Vaccine efforts in refugee haven of Clarkston outpace neighboring communities, study finds

The team’s goal is to increase vaccination rates by 50% by then, and they want to take advantage of the early momentum. “Rather than be scolding in our messaging and say, you know, ‘You need to do better and get vaccinated,’ we want to say, ‘You’re doing well and let’s build on that success.’”

Why Clarkston is moving ahead

According to Eriksen, Clarkston’s higher-than-expected inoculation numbers are the result of targeted, culturally competent vaccine outreach by trusted institutions on the ground, ranging from refugee resettlement agencies to local health clinics. One such institution, the International Rescue Committee, held its first mobile vaccination site in January. In cooperation with the Cultural Orientation Resource Exchange and the DeKalb County Board of Health, the IRC has helped administer over 7,000 doses since then. At the helm of the IRC’s COVID response is Dr. Omar Aziz, from Iraq, who leads a team of 20 associates, all from immigrant backgrounds.

Caption A registered nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution) Credit: Alyssa Pointer Credit: Alyssa Pointer

There’s an infrastructure in place, Eriksen noted, “to have your questions answered” and to “make the choice of getting the vaccine the easy choice.”

Another potential factor at play is what Eriksen dubbed “the nature of refugees.”

Members of the “refugee community have had a difficult road, but they are really committed to taking advantage of what the U.S. has to offer,” including vaccines.

Still, Clarkston’s fully vaccinated rate of 42% lags behind that of DeKalb County as a whole (47%), according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s vaccine distribution dashboard. It is nearly on par with the state’s fully vaccinated rate as of 43% as of Aug. 26.

Due to the highly transmissible delta variant, COVID cases are surging so rapidly among the unvaccinated that Georgia hospitals are bracing for a flood of patients that could exceed the January peak, the worst of the pandemic.

“There’s incredible work that still needs to be done to get vaccination rates up to the levels they need to be in light of the delta variant,” Eriksen said. “Particularly in vulnerable communities.”

Lautaro Grinspan is a Report for America corps member covering metro Atlanta’s immigrant communities.