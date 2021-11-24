VA settles with Dublin hospital suicide victim’s family for $1M

A separate legal claim filed by Pressley’s family against the Bobby Dodd Institute is pending, said Peter Bertling, attorney for the family. The Institute is an independent contractor that operates the switchboard at Carl Vinson VA Medical Center.

“Gary Steven Pressley served his country admirably and had been on a path to lead a long and happy life before the negligence of the Bobby Dodd Institute brought his life to a tragic close,” Bertling said in a news release.

A spokesman for the VA declined to comment. Pressley’s family and the Bobby Dodd Institute could not be reached for comment.

Pressley’s suicide occurred during a five-day span in which three veterans committed suicide outside VA facilities. The VA has been criticized and investigated for not providing sufficient or timely help to veterans. But the rate of veteran suicides improved from 2018 to 2019, according to a September 2021 report issued by the VA, the most recent data available.