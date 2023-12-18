While Santa Claus might not have to worry about getting gifts to their destination in time for Christmas, the rest of us are likely relying on carriers like the U.S. Postal Service.
The USPS this week is reminding its customers that Monday, Dec. 18., is the last day to mail gifts through priority mail to have them arrive by Christmas Day.
The other two largest domestic shipping companies, FedEx and UPS, are also pointing to their 2023 holiday shipping procedures as Christmas approaches.
The deadline for 3-day ground shipping through FedEx is Tuesday, Dec. 19, according to the carrier’s website. While UPS doesn’t have a formal deadline for holiday delivery, it recommends shipping packages out by Tuesday.
The USPS deadline for Priority Mail Express is Wednesday, Dec. 20. While customers can still drop gifts in the mail, delays should be expected. The Postal Service announced in October that it would not have a demand surcharge this holiday season to offer “increased predictability in pricing for customers.”
Hope isn’t lost for those unable to make it to a post office right away. Some retailers offer expedited shipping options that may help with those last-minute gift deliveries, according to RetailMeNot.
