While Santa Claus might not have to worry about getting gifts to their destination in time for Christmas, the rest of us are likely relying on carriers like the U.S. Postal Service.

The USPS this week is reminding its customers that Monday, Dec. 18., is the last day to mail gifts through priority mail to have them arrive by Christmas Day.

The other two largest domestic shipping companies, FedEx and UPS, are also pointing to their 2023 holiday shipping procedures as Christmas approaches.