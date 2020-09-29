U.S. Marshals arrest Georgetown football player in Gwinnett following fatal D.C. shooting

“If a student-athlete is arrested, they are suspended from all team activities until further notice and are subject to adjudication and disciplinary action under the student code of conduct, which could include suspension or dismissal from the university,” the university said in the statement. "While we are working to learn more information, we will cooperate fully with any investigation and we stand prepared to offer resources to members of our community who may be affected by this news. At this time, there are no indications that the alleged crime took place near the University.”

Williams, a senior, played in five games during his junior year, according to the Georgetown University Athletics website. He was also a team captain and starter for Miller Grove High School’s football team in Lithonia, which is about 18 miles east of Atlanta.