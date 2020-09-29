U.S. Marshals arrest Georgetown football player in Gwinnett following fatal D.C. shooting

U.S. Marshals arrested a Georgetown University football player in Gwinnett County this week on a first-degree murder warrant stemming from a Washington, D.C. case, authorities said.
Dijon Williams, who is originally from Atlanta, was arrested at a residence on Herrington Road in Lawrenceville, U.S. Marshals spokesman Inspector Frank Lempka said.
D.C. police spokesman Officer Sean Hickman said Williams is accused in the July 21 shooting death of Nurudeen Thomas, 30. Thomas suffered a gunshot wound to the hip and died of his injuries at a hospital, authorities said.
Upon extradition, Williams will be charged with first degree murder while armed, Hickman said.
Georgetown University said in a statement that Williams, a wide receiver, has been immediately suspended from the football team.
“If a student-athlete is arrested, they are suspended from all team activities until further notice and are subject to adjudication and disciplinary action under the student code of conduct, which could include suspension or dismissal from the university,” the university said in the statement. "While we are working to learn more information, we will cooperate fully with any investigation and we stand prepared to offer resources to members of our community who may be affected by this news. At this time, there are no indications that the alleged crime took place near the University.”
Williams, a senior, played in five games during his junior year, according to the Georgetown University Athletics website. He was also a team captain and starter for Miller Grove High School’s football team in Lithonia, which is about 18 miles east of Atlanta.