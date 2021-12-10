11-year-old dead after shooting in Clayton involving 2 children

Officers responded to the 6000 block of Westbury Road in Riverdale around 5:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting, Clayton police spokeswoman Sgt. Julia Isaac said. An 11-year-old was killed during the incident, but no further information was released about the second child or the circumstances around the deadly shooting.

The scene is near the Southern Regional Medical Center and on the same road where a man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in October, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.