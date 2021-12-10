ajc logo
11-year-old dead after shooting in Clayton involving 2 children

The shooting involved an 11-year-old, who was killed, and a second child who was 12 years old.
The shooting involved an 11-year-old, who was killed, and a second child who was 12 years old.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 3 hours ago

An 11-year-old has died in Clayton County after a shooting Thursday that also involved a 12-year-old, police said.

Officers responded to the 6000 block of Westbury Road in Riverdale around 5:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting, Clayton police spokeswoman Sgt. Julia Isaac said. An 11-year-old was killed during the incident, but no further information was released about the second child or the circumstances around the deadly shooting.

The scene is near the Southern Regional Medical Center and on the same road where a man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in October, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

ExploreMan found shot to death near Clayton County hospital

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Henri Hollis
Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Investigations
