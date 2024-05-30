UGA students grapple with suspensions after protest arrests

ATHENS — Isabelle Philip stopped mid-sentence to hedge after describing herself as a graduating senior at the University of Georgia.
“Theoretically, if they let me graduate,” she said.
Nine students, including Philip, were arrested for criminal trespass by UGA police on Monday during a campus protest against Israel’s war in Gaza. All have been suspended from UGA, according to some of the students.
UGA has declined to confirm or to comment on student suspensions, citing the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, or FERPA.
Credit: AP
