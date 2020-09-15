UGA student sexually assaulted while walking home in Athens, cops say

A 19-year old University of Georgia student said she was pulled into some bushes and sexually assaulted Saturday night near downtown Athens on her walk home, police said.
Athens-Clarke County police are still on the lookout for the man, according to a news release from spokesman Capt. John Radford.
At about 11:30 p.m., the woman said she was assaulted near the intersection of South Harris and Dearing streets, which is a few blocks from the UGA campus. A man covered her mouth and attempted to remove her clothing, she told police. The woman fought back and kicked and screamed until the attacker ran off, according to the release.
The suspect has not been identified.
