UGA student sexually assaulted while walking home in Athens, cops say

Athens-Clarke County police are still on the lookout for the man, according to a news release from spokesman Capt. John Radford.

At about 11:30 p.m., the woman said she was assaulted near the intersection of South Harris and Dearing streets, which is a few blocks from the UGA campus. A man covered her mouth and attempted to remove her clothing, she told police. The woman fought back and kicked and screamed until the attacker ran off, according to the release.