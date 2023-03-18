UGA senior improving back in U.S. after brain bleed on spring break

According to the Mayo Clinic, brain AVM is a tangle of blood vessels connecting veins and arteries, and its causes are not clear. People are typically born with AVM, but it can form later in life and tends to afflict men more than women. AVM is often only discovered after a brain scan for a different health issue or after it causes a hemorrhage, the Mayo Clinic says.

The GoFundMe campaign, which was closed Friday, amassed more than $140,000. That money was used to pay for the medical flight to Jacksonville, Florida, where Burke’s mother lives, Ritter said.

Since being admitted to a hospital Tuesday, Burke has begun to smile and open her eyes more, Burke’s mother, Laura McKeithen, told McClatchy News.

But there are still so many unknowns.

McKeithen told the newspaper that after several tests the cause of her daughter’s brain bleed has become more uncertain. Doctors think the bleeding could have been caused by a growth on her brain stem, which could have been bleeding for a long time, instead of an AVM.

“It’s still too early to be 100%,” McKeithen told McClatchy News. “Once the blood clears, we’ll know for sure.”