UGA protest struggles to gain footing Tuesday - and find physical home

A group on the University of Georgia’s campus protesting Israel’s war in Gaza remained smaller Tuesday than on Monday, when 16 protesters were arrested.
As the rain picked up a bit after 1 p.m., around a dozen demonstrators at Tate Plaza sought shelter after chanting, holding signs and playing music outside.
But UGA administrators told the group they couldn’t protest under the covered walkway between the university’s bookstore and Tate Student Center, or inside the center.
Protesters discussed returning to the Old College lawn, the scene of Monday’s larger protests, but administrators told them they couldn’t go back there because they hadn’t submitted event paperwork.
Three or four protesters moved under the covered walkway and the others went inside the student center.
Between the rain and the end of classes yesterday, there weren’t many students walking around campus.
