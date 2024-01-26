UGA protest struggles to gain footing Tuesday - and find physical home

A group on the University of Georgia’s campus protesting Israel’s war in Gaza remained smaller Tuesday than on Monday, when 16 protesters were arrested.

As the rain picked up a bit after 1 p.m., around a dozen demonstrators at Tate Plaza sought shelter after chanting, holding signs and playing music outside.

But UGA administrators told the group they couldn’t protest under the covered walkway between the university’s bookstore and Tate Student Center, or inside the center.