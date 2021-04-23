UGA grad student accused of cyberstalking, extorting Massachusetts woman

Gary E. Leach, 23, faces two federal charges following the FBI’s monthslong investigation and was expected to appear in court Friday.

Prosecutors said the UGA student began cyberstalking the woman in late 2019 when he obtained explicit photos and videos in exchange for money that he never paid her. He’s accused of secretly recording their private video calls and threatening to release the recordings to the woman’s family if she didn’t continue sending him sexual content on Instagram, authorities said.