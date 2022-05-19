Tyrone Brooks’ frantic drive to Memphis

When Brooks arrived at 2 a.m., Memphis was burning.

Abernathy told the distraught Brooks: “If we loved Martin, we will be committed to fulfilling his dream.”

In this 2008 interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Brooks sat down to talk about the last days of King and the immediate impact of his death.

Voices of King

Part of a project marking the then 40th anniversary of King’s death, Brooks was one of 13 people that The AJC sat down with to record their stories and shed light on the life and death of the civil rights leader.

This 1968 file photo was taken minutes after an assassin's bullet struck Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn., on April 4, 1968. According to the photographer, Joseph Louw, the men at right, several of Dr. King's aides, stand over King's body as they point out to police where they heard the shot.

We are re-releasing these interviews as a 13-part podcast hosted by Multimedia Journalist Ryon Horne.

Along with Brooks, Earl Caldwell, Andrew Young, Christine King Farris, Martin Luther King III, Xernona Clayton and Bernice King, and those who have left us — including Kyle, Juanita Abernathy, Ralph David Abernathy III, the Rev. Joseph Lowery, Congressman John Lewis, Kathryn Johnson — each gives us a glimpse, through their relationships with King, inside the making of history.

