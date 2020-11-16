Tyler Perry gives inspirational ‘digging wells’ speech at People’s Choice Awards

After recently being named “Showman of the Year" by Variety, Tyler Perry has now accepted another prestigious award that honors the media mogul’s tenacity throughout this challenging year.
On Sunday, from his Fort McPherson studios in Atlanta, Perry accepted the People’s Choice Champion of 2020 award. "The Family That Preys” filmmaker has been lauded for his work to keep providing opportunities and employment to his hundreds of staff in 2020 despite the coronavirus pandemic leading to temporary shutdowns of his and dozens of other studios.
Navigating the reopening of Tyler Perry Studios during the pandemic has been about looking out for the well-being and safety of his hundreds of employees, he said in an interview with Variety last month.
He said his employees inspired him to keep going.
“So when this pandemic hit, I know I had to do all I could do to make sure they could continue in this great place they’re headed towards in their lives...As I think about them, I thought about this moment I wanted to share with you really quickly.”
In his thought-provoking acceptance speech, Perry talked about his humble beginning of having to dig a well at his first house. He recalled being frustrated by it being difficult and eventually sought help.
“In this world, we’re all digging wells. In our lives, we’re digging wells. We’re digging wells in relationships, where we put all this time and effort and energy and sometimes it doesn’t give us what we need. We put all our time and effort and energy in dreams and business and it doesn’t give us what we’re after, but if you just keep digging—my God, if you could just hear me now—keep digging. You may be 4 inches away from every gift and blessing you ever wanted in your life.”
He used the well as a metaphor for hard work eventually paying off despite it seeming hard. He later linked the “digging” scenario back to his time of being homeless and feeling despair.
“Had I given up when I was homeless, sleeping in my car, hungry, had I given up, these people that you see on the screen right now wouldn’t be part of my dream. There are people tied into your dreams and destiny, and you’re worthy of getting to your goal. Keep digging. Don’t stop."
The Champion award recognized the Louisiana native’s work in the entertainment industry and his tireless efforts to make an impact through charity. Perry was one of several who were honored during the awards ceremony. Other winners included Will Smith, for the Male Movie Star of 2020, Tiffany Haddish, winning the female title of that award, and Cole Sprouse for the Male TV Star of 2020.