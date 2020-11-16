Tyler Perry gives inspirational ‘digging wells’ speech at People’s Choice Awards

In his thought-provoking acceptance speech, Perry talked about his humble beginning of having to dig a well at his first house. He recalled being frustrated by it being difficult and eventually sought help.

“In this world, we’re all digging wells. In our lives, we’re digging wells. We’re digging wells in relationships, where we put all this time and effort and energy and sometimes it doesn’t give us what we need. We put all our time and effort and energy in dreams and business and it doesn’t give us what we’re after, but if you just keep digging—my God, if you could just hear me now—keep digging. You may be 4 inches away from every gift and blessing you ever wanted in your life.”

He used the well as a metaphor for hard work eventually paying off despite it seeming hard. He later linked the “digging” scenario back to his time of being homeless and feeling despair.

“Had I given up when I was homeless, sleeping in my car, hungry, had I given up, these people that you see on the screen right now wouldn’t be part of my dream. There are people tied into your dreams and destiny, and you’re worthy of getting to your goal. Keep digging. Don’t stop."

The Champion award recognized the Louisiana native’s work in the entertainment industry and his tireless efforts to make an impact through charity. Perry was one of several who were honored during the awards ceremony. Other winners included Will Smith, for the Male Movie Star of 2020, Tiffany Haddish, winning the female title of that award, and Cole Sprouse for the Male TV Star of 2020.