Two plead guilty in conspiracy to steal from Atlanta homeless veterans

Camelia Revels, 50, of Hiram, Georgia, who worked for the nonprofit HOPE Atlanta, is scheduled to be sentenced April 6. Katrise Jones, 47, a property agent from Lexington, South Carolina, is scheduled to be sentenced April 15.

“The defendants betrayed the trust of veterans who came to them for help,” Acting U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine said in a written statement. “The victims are men and women who sacrificed for their country and deserve more than being taken advantage of for personal greed.”