Two Gwinnett students receive prestigious Cooke scholarships

Grace Ahn, who recently graduated from Mill Creek High School, and Kennedy Odiboh, who graduated from Shiloh High School, are among 61 college-bound seniors nationwide to win lucrative scholarships from the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation, according to a Gwinnett County Public Schools news release.
According to the foundation, Cooke scholars receive up to $40,000 per year toward a four-year accredited higher education institution and personal advice on choosing a college, the financial aid process, transitioning to college and the student experience,.
Scholarship recipients also get ongoing educational advising from foundation staff; access to a network of scholarship winners and alumni; and opportunities for internships, study abroad and graduate school funding.
The awards go to high-achieving 12th-graders with financial need pursuing degrees at highly rated colleges and universities. Other qualifications include persistence, service to others and leadership.
Scholarship amounts vary based on the cost of tuition and other grants or scholarships a student has received. Cooke scholarships are meant to cover tuition, living expenses, books and fees.
This year’s Cooke scholars represent 26 states.