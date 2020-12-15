‘Twitter killer’ sentenced to death for serial murders

»FROM MARCH: Serial killer known as the ‘Grim Sleeper’ found dead in prison

Shiraishi was apprehended in 2017 after police raided his apartment in Zama, near Tokyo, and stepped into a macabre scene where the bodies of eight women and a man were dismembered and stored in cold-storage cases, reports said.

He killed the women after raping them and also killed a boyfriend of one of the women to silence him, investigators said.

Defense attorneys initially argued that Shiraishi had only assisted the victims in fulfilling their inevitable death wishes, but the presiding Judge Naokuni Yano ruled that none of the victims agreed to be killed and that Shiraishi was fully responsible for their deaths, according to reports.

On Tuesday, Shiraishi admitted to killing the victims without their consent and then said he would not appeal his sentence.

Japan’s suicide rate ranks among the world’s highest. Following a recent decline, the number has climbed back this year as people were hit by the effects of the pandemic.