X

‘Twitter killer’ sentenced to death for serial murders

Takahiro Shiraishi leaves a police station in Hachioji, suburbs of Tokyo in November, 2017. A Japanese court on Tuesday sentenced him to death for killing and dismembering nine people who had posted suicidal thoughts on social media, in a case that shocked the country.
Takahiro Shiraishi leaves a police station in Hachioji, suburbs of Tokyo in November, 2017. A Japanese court on Tuesday sentenced him to death for killing and dismembering nine people who had posted suicidal thoughts on social media, in a case that shocked the country.

Credit: Takuya Inaba

Credit: Takuya Inaba

National & World News | Updated 4 minutes ago
By ArLuther Lee, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Brutal slayings shocked Japan 3 years ago

A man known as the “Twitter killer,” who admitted to dismembering nine people in Japan after they posted suicidal thoughts on social media, has been sentenced to death for his crimes, according to reports.

A Tokyo District Court condemned 30-year-old Takahiro Shiraishi to death Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to the notorious slayings that shocked the country three years ago, The Associated Press reported.

»AUGUST: Golden State Killer sentenced to life in prison

Authorities said Shiraishi used the name “Hangman” on Twitter, where he would invite unwitting acquaintances to his apartment, promising to assist with their suicide plans.

Some of the victims were teenagers.

»FROM MARCH: Serial killer known as the ‘Grim Sleeper’ found dead in prison

Shiraishi was apprehended in 2017 after police raided his apartment in Zama, near Tokyo, and stepped into a macabre scene where the bodies of eight women and a man were dismembered and stored in cold-storage cases, reports said.

He killed the women after raping them and also killed a boyfriend of one of the women to silence him, investigators said.

»MAY: Police use DNA to identify victim of mysterious Long Island serial killer

Defense attorneys initially argued that Shiraishi had only assisted the victims in fulfilling their inevitable death wishes, but the presiding Judge Naokuni Yano ruled that none of the victims agreed to be killed and that Shiraishi was fully responsible for their deaths, according to reports.

On Tuesday, Shiraishi admitted to killing the victims without their consent and then said he would not appeal his sentence.

Japan’s suicide rate ranks among the world’s highest. Following a recent decline, the number has climbed back this year as people were hit by the effects of the pandemic.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.