31 workers have been safely removed after part of an industrial tunnel in LA collapsed

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thirty-one workers have been safely removed from an industrial tunnel under construction in Los Angeles after part of it collapsed on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.
The collapse occurred 5 to 6 miles (8 to 9.7 kilometers) from the tunnel's sole entrance in an industrial section of the city. Aerial footage from local television showed workers being lifted up through the tunnel's entrance.
Some workers on the other side of the collapsed portion of the tunnel scrambled over a 12 to 15-foot-tall (19.3 to 24.1-meter-tall) mound of loose soil and reached several coworkers on the other side. The workers were then shuttled several at a time by tunnel vehicle to the opening.
Paramedics were evaluating 27 of the workers removed from the tunnel.
The tunnel is under construction to eventually carry wastewater. It's 18 feet (5.5 meters) wide, LAFD said.
More than 100 LAFD workers were assigned to the scene, including those who specialize in rescues from confined spaces.
Keep Reading
2 hurt when train, tractor trailer collide in South Fulton
The CSX train engine caught fire after the train collided with a semitruck Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Stonewall Tell and Westbrook roads in South Fulton
Unionized trash collectors who serve Alpharetta go on strike
Teamsters trash collectors for Republic Services have gone on strike in the Alpharetta area, as well as in metro Boston.
Featured
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
New Georgia election audit targets voters registered at P.O. boxes and businesses
Georgia election officials are trying to find inaccurate voter registrations of people registered at P.O. boxes or business addresses.
Rent an apartment, or just a bedroom, at this new Atlanta skyscraper
Amid rising costs and changing lifestyles, Society Atlanta offers a co-living model designed to shake up traditional apartments.
In Georgia’s melon mecca, watermelon wizards’ ears are sweetly attuned
In the heart of Georgia's watermelon country, everyone has a trick to tell if a melon is ripe. One way is the sound a melon makes when it is thumped. Or better, patted.