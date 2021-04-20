TUESDAY’S WEATHER-TRAFFIC: Another day of sunshine, highs in the 70s

“There is a taste of winter out here across the northern part of the country,” Monahan said. “That dips our way Wednesday into Thursday. In fact, by Thursday morning, a frost and freeze are possible across parts of North Georgia.”

The dry conditions won’t last, either. Big changes are coming for the weekend, Monahan said, with widespread heavy rain 90% likely on Saturday. Some areas could see more than 2 inches of rainfall, he said.

“Saturday will be a wet day, Saturday will be a stormy day across North Georgia,” he said. “The second half of the weekend should be the nicer part of your weekend.”

There are no major delays on metro Atlanta interstates to kick off the Tuesday morning rush, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

“Starting with dry pavement and most of the overnight construction has wrapped up, so that is great news,” traffic reporter Ashley Frasca said.

