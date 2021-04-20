TUESDAY’S WEATHER-TRAFFIC: Another day of sunshine, highs in the 70s

Yet another day of sunshine and highs in the 70s is in the forecast for North Georgia on Tuesday.
Temperatures are expected to reach 75 degrees in Atlanta under a mix of clouds and sunshine, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan. This is textbook spring weather, he said.
“It’s been beautiful Sunday, yesterday, and again today, we’ve got plenty of sunshine in the forecast,” Monahan said. “If you want to get outside, go ahead and do that.”
Wednesday and Thursday will also have opportunities to get outside, but projected highs in the low 60s will call for something a little more substantial than a T-shirt and shorts. Monahan said parts of North Georgia could be freezing on Thursday morning as a blast of cold air moves into the region.
Atlanta’s projected low Thursday is 38 degrees.
“There is a taste of winter out here across the northern part of the country,” Monahan said. “That dips our way Wednesday into Thursday. In fact, by Thursday morning, a frost and freeze are possible across parts of North Georgia.”
The dry conditions won’t last, either. Big changes are coming for the weekend, Monahan said, with widespread heavy rain 90% likely on Saturday. Some areas could see more than 2 inches of rainfall, he said.
“Saturday will be a wet day, Saturday will be a stormy day across North Georgia,” he said. “The second half of the weekend should be the nicer part of your weekend.”
There are no major delays on metro Atlanta interstates to kick off the Tuesday morning rush, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.
“Starting with dry pavement and most of the overnight construction has wrapped up, so that is great news,” traffic reporter Ashley Frasca said.
