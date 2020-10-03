Trump supporters rally in Kennesaw ahead of caravan

Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered at a rally in Kennesaw on Saturday to show their solidarity before forming a caravan that traveled down I-75.
Other cities where vehicles planned to gather as part of “MAGA Drag the Interstate Georgia” to show their support for Trump and Vice President Mike Pence included Buckhead, Vinings, Woodstock, Buford, Cumming, Athens, Augusta and Columbus.
Drag the Interstate caravans, like boat parades held at lakes across the nation over the summer, have been an ongoing way for residents to show their support of the Republican leaders. Saturday’s event was planned days before Trump announced his coronavirus diagnosis.
Drivers and riders were expected to participate in similar events across the nation Saturday. Social media showed gatherings planned in Tennessee, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, California and elsewhere.