Trump supporters rally in Kennesaw ahead of caravan

Other cities where vehicles planned to gather as part of “MAGA Drag the Interstate Georgia” to show their support for Trump and Vice President Mike Pence included Buckhead, Vinings, Woodstock, Buford, Cumming, Athens, Augusta and Columbus.

Drag the Interstate caravans, like boat parades held at lakes across the nation over the summer, have been an ongoing way for residents to show their support of the Republican leaders. Saturday’s event was planned days before Trump announced his coronavirus diagnosis.