Meet the Trump supporter who plans to sleep in her car outside the jail

Sharon Anderson plans to sleep in her car Wednesday evening to secure her spot outside the Fulton County jail before Former President Donald Trump surrenders Thursday.

The 67-year-old drove about three hours down from east Tennessee.

”(Trump) has suffered for seven years. He’s been investigated. He’s been accused. He’s been involved with legal situations. But nothing has been proven,” she said.

For Anderson, the multiple indictments against Trump will set a precedent for other politicians to be held accountable or for future Republican nominees to “use the legal system against” Democratic nominees.

“The pendulum swings both ways,” she explained

.She thinks that Trump has been unfairly targeted by the Democratic Party, more so than any other president has. Her role in Atlanta is to serve as a cheerleader for Trump, who she claims has fought for her and the future of the country.

”Donald Trump feeds off crowds. Tomorrow, there’s going to be a lot more like me here,” she said.

