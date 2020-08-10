Trump rushed from press briefing as shots fired outside White House

Secret Service hustled the president into the Oval Office just as Trump was beginning to give the latest update on the coronavirus response.

A staffer walked up and whispered to the president, interrupting him mid-sentence. That’s when a group of agents urgently escorted the president from the briefing room without explanation.

Reporters in the room at the time were placed on a brief lockdown and moved to the windows in the room to assess the situation outside.

The president returned about nine minutes later and continued the briefing, saying the Secret Service just shot someone outside the White House.

“There was a shooting, law enforcement shot someone, seems to be someone, and the suspect is on the way to the hospital,” Trump said.

Officials said they do not believe the president was the target of the shooting.

