X

‘Not guilty’: Trump enters plea to 37 classified document charges

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
June 13, 2023

Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 37 federal counts alleging he mishandled classified documents.

Trump entered the plea through his lawyer, Todd Blanche.

“We most certainly enter a plea of not guilty,” Blanche told the magistrate judge overseeing the hearing.

Trump wore a dark suit and a red tie. He sat with his arms crossed while the magistrate judge described the indictment.

Jack Smith, the special counsel appointed to oversee the Department of Justice’s probes into Trump was also on hand. So was Trump’s co-defendant, his aide Walt Nauta.

About the Author

Follow Shannon McCaffrey on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

NEW: Black Hammer cases move forward in federal, state courts1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

BREAKING: MARTA breaks ground on new Atlanta transit line
2h ago

Credit: Family photo

Driver to serve 15 years for killing woman in 100 mph hit-and-run crash
2h ago

University System of Georgia says data could be exposed in security breach
4h ago

University System of Georgia says data could be exposed in security breach
4h ago

Credit: cus

Georgia unemployment ticks up as headwinds slow economy
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Black Hammer cases move forward in federal, state courts
1h ago
Newnan family seeks legal action over Colorado shooting death
2h ago
$91M in grants to help Newton County prepare for Rivian’s water needs
9h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Southern Baptists approve ouster of megachurch over female pastors
Books N Bros makes reading cool for African American boys
New football schedules: Georgia Bulldogs get Alabama, Texas on road in 2024
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top