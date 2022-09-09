Trump pardoned him. Now Ga. man sues state, insurer for half million.

Three others were also implicated in connection with the scheme, including former Atlanta Braves pitcher Rick Camp and lobbyist Chad Long, the grandson of former Georgia House Speaker Tom Murphy, according to court documents.

In addition to the nearly $500,000 that were seized following his conviction, Fordham had continued to make monthly payments totaling $46,000 until Trump’s pardon, the complaint reads.

He paid roughly $259,000 to the Georgia Department of Administrative Services, an agency that provides financial services to state and local government entities and a defendant in Fordham’s suit. Fordham paid Great American Insurance Company, the other defendant in his suit, $272,000 in restitution, records show.

Kalt said that the presidential pardon cleared Fordham of responsibility to continue to pay restitution, but it is seems unlikely that a federal court will agree that the pardon entitles him to claw back payments he had already made.

“It’s unclear, but it seems doubtful to me that he’ll be able to get the money back,” Kalt said.

Fordham’s attorney, Augusta-based John B. Long, did not respond to a request for comment. The state’s Department of Administrative Services and Great American Insurance Company did not respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit, either.

Fordham was one of several people who were granted a pardon in the waning days of Trump’s presidency, many of which were allies and loyalists of the former president including Paul Manafort and Roger J. Stone Jr.

The frantic pace of the pardons even created a lucrative cottage industry that enriched those in Trump’s circle who held his ear.

Fordham is not the only person connected to Georgia who received pardons from Trump during his presidency. In 2020, he pardoned Atlanta-based reality TV star and congressional candidate Angela Stanton-King, a vocal and ardent supporter of the former president. Stanton-King had been convicted on federal conspiracy charges for her role in a car theft ring in 2004.

Trump said in recent comments that if he runs for reelection and wins he will “very, very seriously” consider full pardons for the hundreds of people who have been charged for their involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.