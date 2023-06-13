Trump en route to Miami as security tightens around courthouse

Donald Trump is on his way to the federal courthouse in Miami where he is expected to surrender to authorities and face a judge.
Trump is in a black SUV — one in a fleet of them — being led by a police escort. Trump departed his golf course in Doral, Fla.
At the courthouse, crowds are growing there and security is tightening. More heavily armed officers with helmets and assault rifles have arrived. Helicopters are buzzing overhead.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: Rockdale County Sheriff's Office
