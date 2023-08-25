Trump, 18 allies have surrendered in the Fulton County election case

Former President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies indicted on charges of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia have surrendered to the Fulton County Jail.

Bookings at the jail began with the surrender of Atlanta bail bondsman Scott Hall on Tuesday morning and ended Friday with the surrender of Illinois pastor Stephen Lee, who arrived at the jail one hour before the noon deadline set by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Trump surrendered Thursday night.

All but one, Harrison Floyd, has since been released on bond.