Tropical Storm Grace may form in next 2 days, with Florida in possible path

He said it’s still early, and forecasters will have a better sense of the storm’s likely path and strength in a few days.

Molleda added that the storm’s projected course looked similar to that of former Tropical Storm Fred, which was moving along Cuba’s northern coast and could regain tropical storm status as it pulls away from the island on Friday, ahead of its projected track towards the Florida Keys on Saturday and southwest Florida on Sunday, forecasters said.

A depression is a tropical cyclone with wind speeds that go up 38 mph. The next strongest would be a tropical storm.

Tropical storm watches went up Friday morning for several islands in the northeastern Caribbean, with strong winds and heavy rain expected over the weekend.

The storm faces obstacles including dry air and wind shear, crosswinds that can inhibit the formation of a tropical cyclone’s rotating structure, according to AccuWeather, the private forecasting service.

“The tropical rainstorm is embedded within an area of drier air and has some African dust to its north and west which is working to slow development,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Douty.

But he said it still appears likely the system will form a tropical depression or tropical storm this weekend.