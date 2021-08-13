ajc logo
Fred may regain tropical storm strength as it nears Florida

The National Hurricane Center, in its 5 p.m. advisory Thursday, said Fred was drenching Cuba and Hispaniola on Thursday and was expected to pass over the Florida Keys sometime early Saturday. (National Hurricane Center/TNS)
Credit: TNS

By The Associated Press
42 minutes ago

HAVANA — Tropical depression Fred was slowly strengthening and could regain tropical storm status sometime on Friday, ahead of its projected track towards the Florida Keys and southwest Florida, forecasters said.

The system was dropping heavy rain over parts of Cuba in the early morning hours and was expected to reach Florida by Saturday, the U.S. National Weather Service said.

An image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Fred, which formed late Tuesday night, Aug. 10, 2011, as the sixth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. It was expected to bring heavy rain to the Dominican Republic on Wednesday morning and to parts of Haiti, Turks and Caicos, and the southeastern Bahamas later in the day. (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration via The New York Times) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. --
The main threats were rain and flooding. A tropical storm warning was issued Friday morning for the Florida Keys and Florida Bay. A tropical storm watch was in place for southwest Florida and parts of Cuba.

The hurricane center said 3 to 7 inches of rain were expected across the Florida Keys and southern peninsula by Monday, with isolated maximums of 10 inches.

Once a tropical storm, Fred weakened back to a depression by its spin over Haiti and the Dominican Republic, where it knocked out power to some 400,000 customers and caused flooding that forced officials to shut down part of the country’s aqueduct system, interrupting water service for hundreds of thousands of people.

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows a Tropical Storm Fred in the Caribbean as it passes south of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic at 8am EST, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (NOAA/NESDIS/STAR GOES via AP)
Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Local officials reported hundreds of people were evacuated and some buildings were damaged. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Heavy rains on Thursday continued to pound Hispaniola, which the two nations share.

The Miami-based U.S. hurricane center said Fred had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) Friday morning and was centered just north of Cuba’s coast.

The system was about 370 miles east-southeast of Key West, Florida. That was also about 125 miles south-southwest of Great Exuma Island in the Bahamas.

Fred was headed west-northwest at 10 mph.

The system was expected to produce 3 to 5 inches of rain across the Dominican Republic and the western Bahamas, as well as 1 to 3 inches over Haiti, the Turks and Caicos, the eastern Bahamas, and Cuba.

Fred became the sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season late Tuesday as it moved past the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

