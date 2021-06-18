Trooper crashes patrol car into wrong-way vehicle, suspected DUI driver

Around 2:45 a.m., Atlanta police requested help from the State Patrol with stopping a wrong-way driver who was traveling north in the southbound lanes, the GSP said. A trooper spotted the vehicle, a Hyundai Sonata, just north of Courtland Street.

“Immediately upon meeting the vehicle, the trooper steered his patrol car into the Hyundai, striking the Hyundai on the passenger’s side with the right front of his patrol car,” the State Patrol said in an emailed statement.