Tribute to controversional Bishop Carlton Pearson in Atlanta on Monday

Larry D. Reid Reid, the event’s host and Network said the tribute is now full. It is also hosted by the MBN Network.

It will be livestreamed on Larry Reid Live’s Patreon for subscribers.

Pearson, who was a frequent visitor to Atlanta churches, lived a life that became controversial in later years as he preached for full inclusion of the LGBTQ community and angered evangelicals by questioning standard beliefs on the concept of hell.

Pearson served as an advisor to former President George W. Bush on faith initiatives, led the Azusa Conference, an annual revival that drew thousands to Tulsa, according to the New York Times. He was also the subject of a Netflix movie, “Come Sunday.” It was about his theological progression and the controversial shunning by other evangelicals over his later belief in universal salvation. His beliefs disputed the concept of hell and his inclusion of the LGBTQ community in his teachings.

Several memorials were held in Tulsa, where Pearson lived.