Tribute to controversional Bishop Carlton Pearson in Atlanta on Monday

Bishop Carlton Pearson, the prominent religious and controversial leader who died of cancer in November, will be honored during a tribute to be held Monday at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta hotel in downtown.
The tribute called “Azusa: the Life Celebration of Bishop Carlton Pearson” begins at 5 p.m. at the hotel, 265 Peachtree St. N.E.. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.
Scheduled performers and speakers include Bishop Yvette Flunder, Tramaine Hawkins, John P. Kee, Pastor Shirley Caesar, Le’Andria Johnson, the Anointed Pace Sisters, Beverly Crawford and Tim Bowman, according to a flyer about the free event. The event is sold out.
Larry D. Reid Reid, the event’s host and Network said the tribute is now full. It is also hosted by the MBN Network.
It will be livestreamed on Larry Reid Live’s Patreon for subscribers.
Pearson, who was a frequent visitor to Atlanta churches, lived a life that became controversial in later years as he preached for full inclusion of the LGBTQ community and angered evangelicals by questioning standard beliefs on the concept of hell.
Pearson served as an advisor to former President George W. Bush on faith initiatives, led the Azusa Conference, an annual revival that drew thousands to Tulsa, according to the New York Times. He was also the subject of a Netflix movie, “Come Sunday.” It was about his theological progression and the controversial shunning by other evangelicals over his later belief in universal salvation. His beliefs disputed the concept of hell and his inclusion of the LGBTQ community in his teachings.
Several memorials were held in Tulsa, where Pearson lived.
