Traffic stop leads to forgery, drug charges in Newnan

The trunk of the vehicle contained additional mobile devices, a credit card scanner and programmer, blank checks, a card strip reader, counterfeit driver’s licenses and Social Security cards, the police report indicated.

The counterfeit driver’s licenses had a photo of the second passenger, Devron Jude Dundas, 23, who said the marijuana belonged to him, as well as two suitcases in the trunk, the report said.

While the driver, Daphine Lashawn Arceneaux, was cited for speeding, Demouchet and Dundas were arrested.

Demouchet faces charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a false identification document. He’s out on a $3,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said.

Dundas is facing charges of forgery of an identification document, forgery of a financial transaction card, possession of marijuana and possession of tools for the commission of a crime, online jail records show. He remains in the Coweta County Jail, where his bond is set at $8,000.

