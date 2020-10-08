Traffic stop leads to forgery, drug charges in Newnan

A simple traffic stop for speeding in Newnan led deputies to arrest two men after they discovered dozens of fraudulent driver’s licenses and drugs inside a vehicle Wednesday, authorities said.
A Coweta County deputy stopped a silver Nissan Sentra about 1:15 p.m. after it was clocked going 93 mph on I-85 South near mile marker 53, according to an incident report.
Authorities reported a strong odor when they approached the vehicle, which the front passenger, 25-year-old Tradell Michael Demouchet, admitted was marijuana.
Deputies said they found a fake Social Security card in Demouchet’s wallet and several fraudulent driver’s licenses with his photo on them.
In the back seat, authorities said they located 18 credit and debit cards with different names, 13 cellphones, a plastic bag with two pouches of what appeared to be marijuana and a laptop. A 9 mm gun with an extended magazine and red dot sight was inside a blue backpack, according to the report.
The trunk of the vehicle contained additional mobile devices, a credit card scanner and programmer, blank checks, a card strip reader, counterfeit driver’s licenses and Social Security cards, the police report indicated.
The counterfeit driver’s licenses had a photo of the second passenger, Devron Jude Dundas, 23, who said the marijuana belonged to him, as well as two suitcases in the trunk, the report said.
While the driver, Daphine Lashawn Arceneaux, was cited for speeding, Demouchet and Dundas were arrested.
Demouchet faces charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a false identification document. He’s out on a $3,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said.
Dundas is facing charges of forgery of an identification document, forgery of a financial transaction card, possession of marijuana and possession of tools for the commission of a crime, online jail records show. He remains in the Coweta County Jail, where his bond is set at $8,000.
In other news: