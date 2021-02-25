Tractor-trailer driver sought after hit-and-run crash on I-75 injures 2

Authorities are looking for a tractor-trailer driver who was involved in an interstate crash that sent two men to the hospital Thursday morning.
The truck reportedly forced the men’s vehicle off the side of I-75 and then drove off, Cherokee County officials said.
The 2000 Honda Accord was heading south in the far right lane on the interstate near Woodstock Road about 5:15 a.m., Cherokee sheriff’s office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker said. At some point, the big rig left the middle lane and struck the passenger car.
The impact caused the Accord’s driver to lose control, leave the road and smash into a tree, Baker said. The driver and passenger, ages 19 and 20, were both taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Cherokee sheriff’s office at 470-560-7073.